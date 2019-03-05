PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been detained after a pursuit ended in a crash near a Phoenix freeway Tuesday.
The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. That is when troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety received calls that a man was fighting with a woman in his vehicle, possibly attempting to push her out of his vehicle on the freeway.
Callers also told officers that the driver was swerving in and out of traffic and passing on the shoulder.
A trooper was able to locate the vehicle and tried to stop the driver on southbound Interstate 17 near Greenway Road.
The suspect refused to stop and exited at Thunderbird Road.
That is when a short pursuit occurred.
The suspect was in a middle of the pursuit when he was involved in a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thunderbird Road and I-17.
The man was shortly detained following the incident. The name of the suspect has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.