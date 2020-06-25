NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Department of Public Safety says a pursuit with a suspect ended in a crash just north of the Valley. The collision happened on Interstate 17 near New River. There's no word on any injuries.
Law enforcement started to chase the driver on the I-17 near Union Hills around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. They then headed north. It's unclear what led up to the crash about 20 miles later.
I-17 southbound was closed north of New River, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation but reopened a couple of hours later.
The northbound lanes were not affected.