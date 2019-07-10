TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Westbound Interstate 10 is closed in Tolleson after a person was struck and killed, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Troopers have westbound Interstate 10 closed at 91st Avenue while they investigate the deadly collision. The closure is expected to last around 3 hours.
[WATCH: Huge backup on I-10 west of Phoenix after deadly crash]
DPS says a vehicle stopped in the travel lanes for an unknown reason when a passenger exited and began to run across the freeway. That is when the person was struck by another vehicle.
DPS says the person was declared dead at the scene and is unidentifiable at this time.
[RELATED: Click here for latest traffic conditions]
DPS says both the driver of the vehicle the pedestrian was in and the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene. They say there does not appear to be any criminal charges.
Traffic is being routed off the freeway and onto the frontage road. Traffic is re-entering I-10 at 99th Avenue. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.
No further details were released.
The crash remains under investigation.
#CLOSURE now in place I-10 WB at 91st Ave. Traffic routed to frontage rd. Closure estimate: 3 hours.#azfamily https://t.co/OIdSS7x25u— Heidi Goitia (@HeidiGoitia) July 10, 2019
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.