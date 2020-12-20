I-17 hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on the I-17 freeway in Phoenix in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the person was walking on northbound I-17 near Buckeye Road when they were hit and killed by a car. The car drove off from the crash. It is not clear why the person was walking on the I-17.

The right lane of northbound I-17 approaching Buckeye Road is still blocked while DPS investigates. No other details have been released. 

