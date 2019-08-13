PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way crash closed northbound Interstate 17 for hours in north Phoenix Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Northbound I-17 is closed at Carefree Highway while troopers investigate the wrong-way crash.
DPS said a four-door sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 when it collided with a semi around 5:23 a.m.
"Our initial calls were the collision," said Trooper Jonathan Montes. "So we received calls for the collision before we got calls for a wrong-way."
DPS said the driver's side of the sedan was torn off and the wrong-way driver was ejected after it collided with the rear left side of the semi's trailer.
The alleged wrong-way driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The semi driver was uninjured.
DPS said the woman was "absolutely" lucky to have survived. They added it was fortunate that everyone was able to stop in time after she was ejected.
The semi near the wrong-way vehicle, as well as the truck towing a vehicle were not involved in the collision, according to DPS. They were witnesses that stopped at the scene and provided statements to troopers.
DPS says the woman is suspected of impairment.
Traffic is exiting at State Route 74. Traffic can re-enter northbound I-17 at Pioneer Road.
The closure affected the Tuesday morning commute for hours before reopening just after 9:30 a.m. The southbound lanes are unaffected.
No other details have been released.
What a shame.........she lived.
Arizona's freeways, on ramps, and roadways haven't changed for years. Driver behavior has changed for some reason which is unfortunately causing this plague of wrong way drivers in Arizona. Is it the 're-wiring' of the brain from constant smart phone/device use? Is it the heroin pills/opiates that has diminished their cognitive ability and reasoning? What has happened to change the behavior of so many drivers in Arizona that they can't pay attention or be aware enough to realize that they are entering the wrong way on a freeway or roadway? I appreciate the increase in signage I see on many of the freeways that read, "WRONG WAY" and I think they're helping but we need to find what the cause of this is in the individual and work from that end as well.
Its the drunks. Simple as that. This city has a above-average number of the population who are, for one reason or another, pre-dispositioned to partake in alcohol in excess.
One strike and you are out. Anyone who gets messed up enough to A.) Drive and B.) Drive when you are so messed up that you drive the wrong way on the freeway, should NEVER have the privilege of driving again.
She deserved it.
[thumbup]
People in this State are not required to take driver's education, and the stupid learn's permit is now done online. Stupid driver's policies to get your DL = stupid young driver's out there not having enough road driving sense to know that you are going the wrong way on a highway. I almost got hit with some stupid idiot turning onto the exit ramp (we were sitting at the light ready to turn onto the N/S road) he ended up hitting the fence and hitting a few cars behind us and would have ended up going east in the west bound lanes of US60 if his car hadn't have been so damaged just trying. It is still sad that someone lost their loved one, but come on people - start using the brain you have!
You are giving her too much credit. It has nothing to do with drivers ed. Shes a POS drunk. As long as she is the only one who dies as a result, I would say that a win for the rest of us.
Yes, exactly. I've been saying it for years. Arizona has the lowest requirements in the country to get a driver's license. It's know wonder there are so many low skilled and terrible drivers here. What's wrong with aiming for the best and having the highest requirements in the country to get a driver's license? Arizona always aims at the bottom, setting the standard low in just about everything. Aim for the top, people can and will reach it if they're required to. Raises the standard to get and keep a driver's license in Arizona will produce better, more skilled and responsible drivers which will improve driving and the quality of life for all Arizonans.
Watch out for the idiots, they no longer live and stay in caves only. [happybirthday]
At first I felt bad for the driver. Now, for the sake of taxpayers, who will have to pay her medical bills, maybe her funeral will cost slightly less.
I drove right by it, on the frontage road, right after it happened. Looks like a car rear-ended a flat bed semi truck...and HARD. That car was a complete mangled mess.
Another wrong way crash as reported by CBS5 a few minutes ago. We must have some of the stupidest drivers in the nation.
Crazy. They had to have traveled quite a distance from where they got on the road.
not stupid... high as %@#&. opioids or weed. they think that since they have a script or card they're now given permission to drive under the influence. personally i would love to legal weed, but we have so many idiots that can't handle it and would do stupid stuff.
[thumbup]
