TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Westbound Interstate 10 was closed in Tolleson Wednesday morning after a driver hit and killed a man running across the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Troopers had westbound Interstate 10 closed at 91st Avenue while they investigated the deadly collision.
The road has since reopened. The eastbound lanes were unaffected.
One witness told troopers that a vehicle stopped in the middle of the freeway and a man got out and ran across the road when he was struck by a pickup truck and killed.
At first, DPS said it was tough to identify the victim because he didn't have a wallet on him and the pickup truck hit him at "high rate of speed."
The scene was gruesome. Body parts could be seen scattered over the road.
"Because of the scene and how everything was laid out, the investigators took quite a while to conduct the investigation," said DPS Trooper Jonathan Montes.
However, later in the day, troopers, with the help of the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, identified him as a 54-year-old man from New Mexico by his fingerprints and tattoos. DPS doesn't plan to release his name until his family has been notified.
"Just to put it in perspective, talking to one of the captains that was on scene, he did mention this is probably one of the worst pedestrian collisions that he has witnessed in about 25 years," said Montes.
One witness said the car that the person got out of drove away from the scene, but troopers aren't able to confirm that information.
"At this point, we're not sure what led up to that or where the pedestrian did come from," added Montes.
According to DPS Sgt. Trevor Graff on the scene, it was too dark for ADOT cameras to clearly catch what happened.
Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck that struck the man remained at the scene and isn't facing any criminal charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
