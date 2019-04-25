MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way crash closed the northbound lanes of Loop 202 at Guadalupe Road in Mesa Thursday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was going south in the northbound lanes of Loop 202 at about 3 a.m. near Baseline Road when it hit collided with a white car.
DPS said the three people in the white car were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, DPS said.
The northbound lanes of Loop 202 were be closed at Guadalupe Road while troopers investigated the crash but have since reopened.
UPDATE: L-202 northbound has reopened and the ramp from SR 24 to L-202 northbound just reopened. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/EtAGbP6OuA— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 25, 2019
CLOSURE ALERT * L-202 NB near Baseline: Traffic is being diverted Guadalupe due to a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/N8gdvAbFQM— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 25, 2019
