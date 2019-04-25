A wrong-way crash closed the northbound lanes of Loop 202 near Guadalupe Road in Mesa early Thursday morning.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way crash closed the northbound lanes of Loop 202 at Guadalupe Road in Mesa Thursday morning. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was going south in the northbound lanes of Loop 202 at about 3 a.m. near Baseline Road when it hit collided with a white car. 

DPS said the three people in the white car were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, DPS said. 

The northbound lanes of Loop 202 were be closed at Guadalupe Road while troopers investigated the crash but have since reopened.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.