PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way crash temporarily closed lanes on eastbound I-10 near the I-17 early Sunday morning.
The eastbound lanes were closed at 4:30 a.m. but were reopened by 5:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
No information has been released on the extent of injuries in the crash, or whether the wrong-way driver was arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
REOPENING UPDATE: All lanes are open. #phxtraffic https://t.co/ITN7wB2tNq— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 10, 2019