Wrong- way crash on I-10
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way crash temporarily closed lanes on eastbound I-10 near the I-17 early Sunday morning.

The eastbound lanes were closed at 4:30 a.m. but were reopened by 5:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

No information has been released on the extent of injuries in the crash, or whether the wrong-way driver was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you