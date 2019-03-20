PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Authorities are investigating three separate wrong-way incidents that both occurred on Valley freeways early Wednesday morning.
The first was a crash that occurred just after midnight on the S.R. 51 near Thomas Road where a man entered the freeway going south in the northbound lanes before crashing into a wall.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was first spotted on the I-17 traveling at over 100 miles per hour. Phoenix police used their helicopter to track the driver where they saw him get off the I-17 at Camelback Road and speed through neighborhoods.
The air unit then saw the driver enter S.R. 51 going the wrong way. The driver was arrested after the crash. No other cars were involved.
It is not clear whether the driver was injured.
SR 51 NB near McDowell: HOV and right lanes crashed by crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/b1T2W0wMCp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 20, 2019
The second incident occurred on westbound I-10 at 99th Avenue where DPS says the driver self-corrected and there was no crash. It is not clear whether that driver was arrested.
The third incident was a crash that happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Loop 101 near 90th Street where a woman was transported to Scottsdale Osborn hospital with minor injuries after she was involved in a collision with a tanker-truck carrying liquid nitrogen.
DPS says she was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Shea Boulevard when they started receiving calls to 911 dispatch.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash.
NOW: All lanes cleared. Traffic being diverted at Via de Ventura. #phxtraffic https://t.co/Qxgqu4wy6G— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 20, 2019
No further details were released on any of the incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.