PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple cars were involved in two crashes on I-10 at 51st Avenue early Monday morning. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two crashes happened in the same area around 2:30 a.m. and involved five vehicles. 

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation freeway camera shows a car collided with another vehicle then rolling several times. DPS said at least three vehicles rolled over during the crashes.

No details on the extent of injuries or cause of the crashes has been released. Two lanes were closed while DPS investigated but they have since reopened.

 

