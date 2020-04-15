NEAR PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on SR 89A north of Prescott Valley. DPS confirmed the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over. At least one person was pronounced dead.
The road was closed in both directions but traffic is now getting through by alternating the use of the southbound lanes.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released.
UPDATE: Traffic is now alternating using the southbound lanes. https://t.co/4BvQYckZy6— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 15, 2020