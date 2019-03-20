Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on the State Route 51 near Greenway Road early Wednesday morning.
Troopers responded to the area for a single vehicle crash.
The right two lanes were blocked while troopers investigated.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
No further details were released.
Sr 51 NB near Greenway: Crash and debris blocking right lane. #Phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/1hyUUFLVUz— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 20, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.