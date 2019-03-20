GREENWAY SR51 CRASH
Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on the State Route 51 near Greenway Road early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to the area for a single vehicle crash.

The right two lanes were blocked while troopers investigated.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

No further details were released.

 

