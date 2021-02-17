CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on the Loop 202 in Chandler.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday on the westbound Loop 202 (SanTan) at Kyrene Road.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash in the area and stopped traffic temporarily. While traffic was stopped, the driver of a Dodge truck rear-ended a Ford truck. The impact pushed the Ford into the back of a semi-truck hauling vehicles. The driver of the Dodge died as a result of the crash. The other drivers were not injured.
The freeway is restricted in the area, but is not currently closed.