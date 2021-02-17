Deadly crash on Loop 202 and Kyrene Road in Chandler

DPS is investigating a deadly crash on the Loop 202 and Kyrene Road in Chandler. 

 ADOT

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on the Loop 202 in Chandler.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday on the westbound Loop 202 (SanTan) at Kyrene Road.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash in the area and stopped traffic temporarily. While traffic was stopped, the driver of a Dodge truck rear-ended a Ford truck. The impact pushed the Ford into the back of a semi-truck hauling vehicles. The driver of the Dodge died as a result of the crash. The other drivers were not injured. 

The freeway is restricted in the area, but is not currently closed. Check traffic conditions on azfamily.com.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you