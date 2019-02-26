CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande early Tuesday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Kameron Lee said a two-vehicle crash occurred on westbound I-10 at milepost 193, near McCarney Road.
One person was rushed to a hospital where they died.
The right lane is blocked while troopers investigate.
Lee said impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
I-10 WB in Casa Grande: A crash is blocking the right lane at milepost 193. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/Gw0jHGQyWC— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 26, 2019
