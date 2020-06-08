SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 at Dysart Road were closed Monday evening because of a deadly crash between a car and motorcycle. It happened right in the intersection of Grand Avenue and Dysart Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed.
At this time, it is unclear how many people were involved in the crash. There is also very little information on the victims of this collision.
DPS is continuing to the investigate the crash.The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to avoid the area and take a different route. The road closures have been lifted since.