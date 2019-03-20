SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 near 90th Street early Wednesday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says a female driver was transported to Scottsdale Osborn hospital with minor injuries after she was involved in a collision with a tanker-truck.
DPS says she was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Shea Boulevard when they started receiving calls to 911 dispatch.
Loop 101 northbound was closed just north of 90th Street while troopers investigated.
NOW: All lanes cleared. Traffic being diverted at Via de Ventura. #phxtraffic https://t.co/Qxgqu4wy6G— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 20, 2019
Impairment is believed to be a factor at this time.
No further details were released.
