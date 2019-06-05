MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 (Red Mountain) at Gilbert Road have reopened after a series of hit-and-run crashes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The lanes were shut down around 3 p.m. and reopened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a woman in her 30s hit a vehicle at McClintock Road and kept going.
A trooper went after her and said she hit speeds of 106 miles per hour.
She struck three vehicles between McClintock and Gilbert roads, DPS said.
The driver didn't stay at any of the scenes, troopers said.
Debris from a crash damaged one of troopers' patrol vehicles.
No one was seriously hurt.
The woman is under investigation for DUI and leaving the scene of a collation, DPS said. More charges could be on the way.
Is this possibly connected to the carjacking in that area earlier?
