SUN CITY, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash near Happy Valley Parkway and the Loop 303 freeway Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.
According to DPS, the woman who was driving died after losing control and crashing at a high rate of speed. The rollover crash also caused a fire in the brush nearby.
Peoria firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Arizona Department of Transportation will be assisting DPS with traffic control.
The driver's name has not been released.
L-303 SB near Happy Valley: Left lane blocked by a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/HMRbKBFPFt— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 16, 2020
One lane is currently blocked, according to ADOT. Use alternate routes if heading in the area.
