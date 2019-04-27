TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain reopened in Tempe following two separate crashes including a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning.
Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain was closed at McClintock Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It reopened around 7:30 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the first collision was a wrong-way crash. They said there were injuries in the crash, but did not specify severity.
The second crash involved a person who was struck by a vehicle. DPS did not say how severe the injuries were in that crash, either.
The westbound lanes were unaffected.
No further details were released.
The ramp has just reopened from L-202 Red Mountain eastbound to L-101 southbound/northbound in Tempe. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/BCYbGAKmvd— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019
L-202 Red Mountain eastbound has just reopened from McClintock Drive to L-101 in Tempe. It will take a few minutes to reopen all lanes.The ramp from L-202 eastbound to L-101 southbound/northbound remains closed.#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/wevYbC5Ae6— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019
UPDATE: Eastbound L-202 traffic must exit the freeway at McClintock. https://t.co/cJmZqpH0LU— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019
