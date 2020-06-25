NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was taken to jail after investigators said he led Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase that ended near New River on Thursday night.
According to DPS, troopers were helping a driver move their broken-down car from the median on the northbound side of Interstate 17 near New River when D'Aireus Latravus Stokes sped past them. Troopers tried to pull over the 30-year-old but he kept going, DPS said, so they chased after him. In the area of Sunset Point, Stokes turned around and started heading south. Near Table Mesa Road, troopers used stop sticks on Stokes' car. He then drove off the freeway and crashed in the desert area. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stokes was then booked into jail on charges of unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, criminal damage and DUI.
I-17 southbound was closed for a couple of hours. The northbound lanes were not affected.