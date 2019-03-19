ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody early Tuesday morning on Interstate 17 north of Anthem, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS says they began receiving reports of a wrong-way vehicle heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-17 near Jomax Road.
Troopers were able to locate the wrong-way vehicle north of Anthem Way.
DPS says the driver is in custody.
They do not know if impairment is a factor at this time.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this wrong-way incident.
