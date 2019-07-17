TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in Tolleson overnight, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Eastbound I-10 was closed at 91st Avenue for the deadly collision around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The freeway reopened just after 3 a.m.
Not many details were made available but DPS said the crash involved two vehicles.
They added one person was dead.
No other information was made available.
[RELATED: Latest traffic conditions]
All eastbound Interstate 10 traffic was being forced to exit at 91st Avenue. Westbound traffic was unaffected.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest traffic conditions.
(1) comment
Well this certainly seems to be becoming a frequent occurrence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.