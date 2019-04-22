Deadly crash_generic.jpg
(Source: Associated Press)

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly 3-vehicle crash has closed northbound Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City.

Northbound I-17 is closed at milepost 256, which is just north of Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicle and at least one person was dead.

No further details were released.

There's no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. Southbound lanes are unaffected.

Traffic is being routed off the highway at exit 256.

