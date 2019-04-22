BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly 3-vehicle crash has closed northbound Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City.
Northbound I-17 is closed at milepost 256, which is just north of Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicle and at least one person was dead.
No further details were released.
There's no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. Southbound lanes are unaffected.
Traffic is being routed off the highway at exit 256.
Click here for the latest traffic developments.
I-17 northbound at milepost 256 (just north of Sunset Point) is closed due to a crash. No estimated time to reopen. Traffic's being routed off the freeway at Exit 256. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/ii2vSMboXR— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2019
