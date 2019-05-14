TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A deadly rollover crash involving five vehicles has shut down a part of U.S. 60 in Tempe.
The crash happened on westbound U.S. 60 at McClintock Drive in Tempe around 8:30 a.m.
According to DPS, a 49-year-old man was killed after he was ejected in the collision. The other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.
DPS said that traffic congestion along with the driver failing to stop led to the crash.
Video from our news chopper showed three vehicles involved the crash, a large fire presence and ambulances. This also caused a huge traffic backup for the morning commute.
The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 were closed during the investigation but has since reopened.
ADOT said that the right lane remains blocked as does the Loop 101 and Dobson Road on-ramps. The McClintock Drive exit ramp is also still closed at this time.
This is a five-vehicle fatal collision with some minor injuries. Traffic congestion along with failure to slow/stop led to this multiple vehicle rear-end collision. The 49-year-old at-fault driver was unrestrained; he was ejected during the collision resulting in his death. pic.twitter.com/9dxBMBX7zG— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 14, 2019
CLOSED: US 60 westbound is closed at L-101 due to a crash. All traffic is exiting onto the 101. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/EJKCx7Vx4Y— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 14, 2019
