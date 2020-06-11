PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The massive fire that destroyed an apartment complex under construction in downtown Phoenix continues to cause traffic restrictions days later.

The Phoenix Police Department tweeted about a 12-hour road closure at the site of the fire. Grant Street was shut down between Sixth and Seventh avenues at 4:00 Thursday morning. That closure will remain in place until 4 p.m.

On Thursday June 11 between 4:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Grant Street will be closed between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue again related to the recent fire. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GnR89TTruV — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 11, 2020

The framing of the four-story apartment complex at 600 W. Grant Street had been completed when the building caught fire Sunday night. It burned all night and into Monday morning.

Smoke was visible for miles. "The smoke was overbearing. You couldn't see the sky and the fires were I don't know, five, six, seven stories high, maybe even higher. I have never seen anything of that magnitude here in Phoenix," Koko Hunter said Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.