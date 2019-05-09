MESA,AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a crash has sent a deputy and Mesa police officer to the hospital early Thursday morning.
The crash happened near Ellsworth and Broadway roads in a Circle K parking lot around 4:14 a.m.
MCSO said a northbound car veered off Ellsworth Road and crashed into deputies and Mesa police officers.
They said a deputy and an officer were both taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The male driver was taken into custody and was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MCSO said it's unknown at this time what caused the man to veer off the road and crash into authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
An update is expected later today once more information becomes available.
