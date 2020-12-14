PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Scary moments on Interstate 17 in Phoenix this afternoon as a delivery truck veered off the freeway and plunged onto the roadway below.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-17, near the 19th Avenue exit. The driver somehow lost control of the the truck, clipped the guardrail, then fell about 40 feet to the street below.
Two people were inside the truck at the time. Amazingly, neither the driver nor the passenger suffered any critical injuries, and both were able to get out of the crumpled truck on their own. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
For a time, traffic was snarled on the freeway above due to debris left on the pavement following the accident. At around 3:15, ADOT announced the left and center lanes were shut down, but the lanes were later cleared.
It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control. DPS will lead the investigation into what happened.
I-17 southbound near 19th Avenue: Debris (from a crash) is blocking the left lane.#I17 #phxtraffic #Phoenix pic.twitter.com/OVk9RHysjS— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 14, 2020