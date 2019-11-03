PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near Rock Springs due to an investigation of deadly accident involving a pedestrian.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say an unresponsive person was found on the shoulder of the freeway at mile post 241, near Rock Springs Road, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. That person has since been pronounced dead.
Investigators believe a car was involved in the collision with the pedestrian. They have closed the freeway in order to work the scene for any evidence.
The right lane of I-17 southbound has reopened at Rock Springs while the left lane remains blocked, ADOT confirmed. Authorities advise drivers to delay travel or seek alternate routes.