SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A deadly crash involving a motorcycle caused a major traffic backup on Interstate 10 in both directions near Sacaton late Saturday morning. The wreck an subsequent investigation forced the closure of I-10 in both directions. It reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.
A photo from the Arizona Department of Transportation camera in the area showed a significant backup on one side of the highway at about 11:45 a.m.
Details about the crash were not immediately available but ADOT advised people to take an alternate route or delay travel.
It’s not clear how long the restrictions will be in place.
CLOSED: I-10 is closed in both directions near Sacaton due to an earlier crash. Traffic should take alternate routes such as I-10 and State Route 85 #Aztraffic #phxtraffic #Tucson Don't let unplanned incidents surprise you, get the ADOT Alerts app: https://t.co/jUswK20GTJ https://t.co/HWSkleowAW— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 10, 2021
Sacaton is a little less than an hour south of Phoenix.