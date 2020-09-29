MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alma School Road is closed in Mesa after a person was hit and killed by a car that took off from the scene early Tuesday morning.
Police say the crash happened near Alma School Road and Isabella Avenue, which is just south of the U.S. 60. The crash also caused a power outage in the area. Video from the scene shows damage to an electric box. The power has since been restored.
Mesa police confirmed the vehicle that hit the pedestrian took off from the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle is a light-colored, possibly grey Ford Ranger that may be an early 2000s model. The vehicle will have heavy damage to the front passenger side.
The area will be closed while police investigate this crash.
We are currently investigating a fatal vehicle / pedestrian accident at Dobson and Isabella. Please seek alternative routes to avoid traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/JrLku7u6U9— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 29, 2020
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.