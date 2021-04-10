Deadly crash at 19th Avenue and Grant Street
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after an early morning car wreck in downtown Phoenix, police say.

No details were immediately available, but the Phoenix Police Department took to Twitter to advise drivers to avoid the area of 19th Avenue and Grant Street while detectives run the on-scene portion of their investigation.

It's not clear how long the traffic restrictions will be in place.

Live traffic map

Arizona's Family has a crew on the scene and has reached out to Phoenix police for additional information.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you