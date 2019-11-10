Deadly crash involving car, motorcycle caused road closures in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and car caused road closures in Scottsdale Sunday evening, police said.
The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the area of 64th Street and Thomas Road.
Police said the injured motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police are in the early stages of this investigation. It is unclear if impairment or speed was a factor in this crash. No other information is available at this time.
Police are advised drivers to avoid this area as it was closed for several of hours. The closures are now lifted.