GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The intersection at Lindsay and Warner roads in Gilbert are closed in all directions after a crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Friday.
The crash was between a four-door passenger car and an 18-wheeler truck, according to Gilbert police.
Police say the driver of the passenger car, a 60-year-old woman, died on scene as a result of the crash.
Per the early investigation, the passenger car was traveling westbound on Warner and the truck was traveling northbound on Lindsay.
Check latest traffic conditions here. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.
CLOSED: Lindsay Rd / Warner Rd, the intersection is CLOSED in all directions due to a crash. Avoid the area. #gilbert #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/YgETh3bit8— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) July 10, 2020
Crews are working a motor vehicle accident at Lindsay and Warner. Avoid the area as the intersection is closed. pic.twitter.com/Oqigh0PXBr— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) July 10, 2020
CLOSED: Lindsay Rd / Warner Rd, the intersection is CLOSED in all directions due to a crash. Avoid the area. #gilbert #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/YgETh3bit8— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) July 10, 2020