PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Interstate 10 near the I-17 split, according to the Department of Public Safety.
DPS says the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. and two vehicles, a box truck and a pick up truck, are involved. DPS later confirmed the driver of the pick up truck died on scene.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, all I-10 eastbound lanes are closed at the Interstate 17 split and traffic is being diverted to the I-17 northbound.
ADOT also says the I-17 southbound is being diverted to the I-10 westbound.
This is an ongoing investigation. DPS says impairment was not involved.
