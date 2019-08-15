19th Avenue Thomas Road deadly crash

Deadly crash near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed an intersection in Phoenix Thursay morning, police say. 

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, the area will be closed while officers investigate.

[LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS]

No other details were immediately available. 

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

AZRepublican
AZRepublican

I have a funny feeling that the white car is at fault and why is the news organization flying drones over police incidents when it clearly states in the FAA drone regulations you can not do this at all ???

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.