PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police had 51st Avenue closed in Phoenix for a deadly crash Thursday morning.
The deadly crash closed 51st Avenue at Campbell Avenue around 2:30 a.m. It reopened around 7 a.m.
Police say one person died after being struck by a vehicle. It is unclear if they were in a crosswalk at this time.
The vehicle remained at the scene, but police did not say whether driver was impaired or speeding.
Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route for the morning commute.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for developments.
(1) comment
Attention everyone , the above people were assighned a lifetime here in this world - God help us all . [censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.