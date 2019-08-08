Deadly crash on 51st Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police had 51st Avenue closed in Phoenix for a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The deadly crash closed 51st Avenue at Campbell Avenue around 2:30 a.m. It reopened around 7 a.m.

Police say one person died after being struck by a vehicle. It is unclear if they were in a crosswalk at this time.

The vehicle remained at the scene, but police did not say whether driver was impaired or speeding.

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route for the morning commute.

No further details were released.

