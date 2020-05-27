DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed State Route 169 north of Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on SR 169 between State Route 69 and the Interstate 17 north of Phoenix in the Dewey-Humboldt area.
Sgt. Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that the crash involved multiple vehicles and left one person dead another seriously injured.
The crash is blocking both lanes of SR 169. Lee said there is no estimated time to reopen the road. No names have been released, and the cause of the crash is not known at this time.
SR 169 is a 15-mile highway that connects Interstate 17 at Exit 278 on its east side with State Route 69 on the west. It's the most direct route between Prescott and the Verde Valley.
Dewey-Humboldt is less than 90 minutes north of Phoenix via Interstate 17.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.