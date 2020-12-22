MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down the southbound lanes of SR 347 near Maricopa.
The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on southbound SR 347 at Riggs Road. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the crash showing a white passenger car that had crashed into a box truck. ADOT said the lanes were closed because of the crash.
ADOT says drivers who want to use SR 347 southbound can continue on I-10 eastbound to Riggs Road. Head west of Riggs Road and to go south on SR 347.
There is no estimated time for reopening the southbound lanes. It is not clear what led to the crash. No other details have been released.
**CRASH, please share* SR 347 SB near Riggs: Lanes closed for crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/GeUkCmyNMm— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 22, 2020