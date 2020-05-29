Deadly crash closes portion of Riggs Road in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly crash near Signal Butte and Riggs roads in Queen Creek.
According to MCSO, the driver of a truck with an attached trailer was traveling westbound on Riggs Road when he pulled over to look at his trailer. As he was outside his vehicle, another vehicle traveling on Riggs stuck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MCSO does not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene, showing a pickup truck towing a trailer and a car on its roof.
Riggs Road is closed between Ellsworth and Signal Butte roads, which is west of Gary Road.