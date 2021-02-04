PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning.
DPS says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue just after 4 a.m. All traffic is being forced off the freeway at 67th Avenue. Drivers can get back on I-10 at the next on-ramp.
DPS also closed the transition ramps from Loop 202 to I-10 because of this crash.
"It is the busiest stretch of freeway in the entire Valley freeway system," Phoenix traffic expert Gina Maravilla said at 5 a.m. While most of the morning rush hour flows on the eastbound side of the freeway, the wreck and closure are causing significant and growing backups. Maravilla suggested drivers plan to get off the freeway at 43rd Avenue and use either McDowell or Thomas roads to the north or Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road to the south to get to 75th Avenue.
DPS estimated that part of the freeway will be closed for the investigation until at least 8 a.m.
No other details were released.
