A deadly crash closed the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road early Monday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix early Monday morning. 

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said a car was making a left turn onto Thomas Road from 83rd Avenue when it collided into a vehicle that was heading south on 83rd Avenue. The car that was turning left rolled over and the driver was pronounced dead on scene. 

[CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]

Deadly crash on 83rd Ave & Thomas

No other details on the crash were immediately available. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you