PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix early Monday morning.
According to Phoenix police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said a car was making a left turn onto Thomas Road from 83rd Avenue when it collided into a vehicle that was heading south on 83rd Avenue. The car that was turning left rolled over and the driver was pronounced dead on scene.
No other details on the crash were immediately available.