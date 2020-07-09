PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car in central Phoenix early Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the crash happened at Central Avenue and Indian School Road just after 3:30 a.m.
Thompson said 38-year-old Travis James was walking on Indian School Road, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a van driven by a 65-year-old man. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced James dead on scene. Thompson said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash was not impaired.
It is not clear whether James was impaired at the time of the crash.
Thompson said Indian School Road is closed between Central Avenue and 3rd Avenue. The closure is expected to last for several hours while police investigate.
Phoenix Police officers are investigating a serious collision in the area of 1st Avenue and Indian School Road. Traffic is shut down on Indian School Road from Central Avenue to 3rd Avenue. pic.twitter.com/4nUazhWGFO— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 9, 2020