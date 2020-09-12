PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Loop 101 eastbound at 7th Avenue is closed after a serious crash Saturday around 4:20 a.m.
According to Department of Public Safety, the crash happened between a commercial vehicle and a car. DPS has confirmed that this is a deadly crash and all traffic has been directed off the freeway.
Arizona Department of Transportation says that drivers can get back on the freeway using the 7th Avenue on-ramp.
According to ADOT and DPS, there is no estimated time of reopening. No additional information has been released including how many vehicles involved and the cause of the crash.
