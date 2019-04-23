GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash brought power lines down across a Glendale intersection, closing the roadway early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole near 75th and Orangewood avenues around 5 a.m. The crash took down power lines across the intersection and has knocked out power to the area.
Police say the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are investigating if speed and impairment played a factor in the collision.
Police have 75th Avenue closed between Northern and Glendale avenues while the investigation is completed.
The Salt River Project is currently on scene attempting to restore the power lines and power in the area.
According to their outage map, a little over 500 people are without power due to the crash.
No further details were released.
