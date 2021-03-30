PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has blocked the light rail at 40th and Washington streets in Phoenix Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed two smashed cars on the light rail tracks.
Phoenix police say at least one person was killed in the crash. It's not clear how many others were injured.
Valley Metro tweeted that the light rail tracks are blocked. A bus has been requested to take passengers between the platforms at 38th Street and Washington and 44th Street.
Service Alert: Due to a vehicle collision, light rail tracks are blocked at 40th St/Washington. A bus bridge has been requested to transport passengers between the platforms at 38th St/Washington and 44th St/Washington. #vmservice #phxtraffic— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 30, 2021
Click here for the latest traffic conditions.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.