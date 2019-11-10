GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is dead following a traffic accident in Glendale Sunday night.
Glendale Police Department spokeswoman, Officer Tiffany Ngalula, said officers were called to an accident around 8:50 p.m. at 51st Avenue south of Peoria Avenue near Onyx Avenues.
Officers at the wreck say a woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is just getting underway. Both speed and impairment will be looked at as possible factors in the wreck.
The investigation has 51st Avenue closed in both directions south of Peoria Avenue between Brown Street and Mountain View road.