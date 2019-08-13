PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Elwood Street, which is north of Broadway Road.
Phoenix fire officials say the accident involved two vehicles; one car T-boned the other.
One person was declared dead at the scene.
A second patient was trapped in her vehicle, requiring crews to extricate her. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
The third patient only suffered minor injuries.
Phoenix police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
Traffic on 7th Avenue is shut down from Watkins to Broadway and will be through the afternoon commute.
