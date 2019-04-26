NEAR ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.
It happened in the westbound lanes south of Eloy near the State Route 87 interchange shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.
The freeway was closed in both directions so DPS could do the on-scene portion of its investigation. It has since reopened.
DPS spokesman Trooper Kameron Lee said multiple vehicles, including a semi, are involved.
Aerial video from the scene showed the Walmart semi with its cab folded back against the trailer.
The rig appeared to be sitting on the median wall.
Lee confirmed that one person was killed. Four other people were hurt. Lee said those injuries “appear to be minor.”
DPS has not released any information about what led up to the crash.
Eloy is about 90 minutes southeast of Phoenix along I-10.
Arizona need zero tolerance against ignorant drivers
and road rage
