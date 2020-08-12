Loop 202 South Mountain Southern
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Loop 202 South Mountain northbound has since reopened Wednesday morning after being closed due to two separate crashes involving two passenger cars and one street sweeper according to Department of Public Safety. 

According to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), cars are using ramps to continue on the Loop 202 but if you are in the area, expect heavy delays.

The area reopened just after 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday. 

This is the same area that had delays on Tuesday due to a dump truck bed getting stuck on the sign. The crashes are not related.

No information has been released yet of what caused the crash. 

