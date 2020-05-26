BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash left seven people injured west of Buckeye Valley Monday evening.
Buckeye Valley Fire and Medical crews said the rollover crash involved one vehicle on the I-10 west of Buckeye.
Seven people were taken to a trauma center, including four children and three adults.
One of the children was air lifted to the hospital for treatment while the rest were taken by ambulance.
The conditions of the patients involved and what caused the crash are unknown at this time.